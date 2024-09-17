IGP Takes Notice Of Murder Of Four People
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2024 | 12:10 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken serious notice of the killing of four persons in Gujranwala due to old enmity and sought a report from regional police officer (RPO) Gujranwala.
The IGP ordered the CPO Gujranwala to arrest the accused and bring to justice as soon as possible.
A police spokesperson said that the accused shot dead Ahmed, Hamid, Azhar, and Amanat due to long-standing enmity.
