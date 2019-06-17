UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Takes Notice Of Murder Of Four Persons

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 08:17 PM

IGP takes notice of murder of four persons

Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz khan has taken a notice of murder of four persons in a fighting over trees' cutting and directed DPO Khushab to submit report immediately in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz khan has taken a notice of murder of four persons in a fighting over trees' cutting and directed DPO Khushab to submit report immediately in this regard.

DPO Khushab has submitted an initial report of the matter to the IGP.

According to initial report, a fight arose between two partiers namely Sana Ullah and Habib Ullah in the area of Ganjiyal north dera theethiya Qaid Abad over cutting of trees in which batons, sticks, bricks and inflammatory weapons were used.

Three persons from plaintiff's side were killed on the spot, whereas one person of another party died at the hospital.

The IGP directed DPO Khushab to take strict action against persons involved in this incident.

DPO Khushab has constituted a team consisting of SDPO Mitha Tiwana, SHO Mitha Tiwana, SHO Qaid Abad and Investigation Officer Inspector Ghulam Shabbir to investigate the matter.

Related Topics

Murder Police Punjab Died Khushab From

Recent Stories

King of Jordan receives credentials of UAE Ambassa ..

6 minutes ago

Chairman CETC calls on Defence Production Minister ..

3 minutes ago

Ijaz Ahmad Shah, Iranian minister agree promoting ..

3 minutes ago

UAQ Government annual meetings archetype for knowl ..

21 minutes ago

Australian High Commissioner pays farewell visit t ..

3 minutes ago

Excluded Totti resigns as Roma director

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.