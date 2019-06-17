IGP takes notice of murder of four persons

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz khan has taken a notice of murder of four persons in a fighting over trees' cutting and directed DPO Khushab to submit report immediately in this regard.

DPO Khushab has submitted an initial report of the matter to the IGP.

According to initial report, a fight arose between two partiers namely Sana Ullah and Habib Ullah in the area of Ganjiyal north dera theethiya Qaid Abad over cutting of trees in which batons, sticks, bricks and inflammatory weapons were used.

Three persons from plaintiff's side were killed on the spot, whereas one person of another party died at the hospital.

The IGP directed DPO Khushab to take strict action against persons involved in this incident.

DPO Khushab has constituted a team consisting of SDPO Mitha Tiwana, SHO Mitha Tiwana, SHO Qaid Abad and Investigation Officer Inspector Ghulam Shabbir to investigate the matter.