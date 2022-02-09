Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the murder of nephew of Naib Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Muzaffargarh and sought a report from RPO Dera Ghazi Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the murder of nephew of Naib Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Muzaffargarh and sought a report from RPO Dera Ghazi Khan.

He issued directions to form special teams for the arrest of the accused and to maintain close contact with the family of the deceased.

The IG Punjab also issued orders to arrest the accused and punish them by using all available resources to provide justice to the family of the deceased.