IGP Takes Notice Of Murder Of MPA Mian Naveed's Father

Published May 06, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the murder of father of Member Provincial Assembly Mian Naveed in Pakpattan, and sought a report from RPO Sahiwal.

He directed the senior officers to reach the spot and said that the accused should be arrested immediately.

The IGP said that the officers should keep in touch with the affected families and ensure justice at all costs.

