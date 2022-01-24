IGP takes notice of murder of senior journalist

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of the incident of killing of private tv channel journalist (Crime Beat Reporter) Hasnain Shah by firing on a car outside Press Club and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer Lahore.

IG Punjab directed to ensure arrest of accused with the help of Safe City cameras at the soonest.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed DIG Investigation Lahore to investigate the incident and ensure justice for the family of the slain journalist.

He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Hasnain Shah.

IG Punjab directed the officers of police to keep in close touch with the family of Hasnain Shah and use all available resources to provide them justice.

DIG Investigation and DIG Operations Lahore also visited Lahore Press Club and met the family of the slain journalist.