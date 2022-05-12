UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Murder Of Six Members Of Dacoit Gang

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2022 | 07:32 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of murder of six members of a notorious dacoit gang, involved in various robbery cases in Narowal and sought a report from Regional Police Officer Gujranwala.

IGP directed District Police Officer Narowal to form special teams to arrest the accused and his accomplices.

Rao Sardar Ali said that no citizen could be allowed to take the law into his own hands.

IGP directed that while fulfilling the requirements of law and justice, every aspect of incident should be investigated and raids should be carried out to arrest the culprits.

