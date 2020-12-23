IGP takes notice of murder of two brothers

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inaam Ghani on Wednesday took notice of murder of two brothers in Kasur and sought a report of the incident from RPO Sheikhpura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inaam Ghani on Wednesday took notice of murder of two brothers in Kasur and sought a report of the incident from RPO Sheikhpura.

He directed the police concerned to arrest the accused at the earliest.