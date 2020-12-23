UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Takes Notice Of Murder Of Two Brothers

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 09:54 PM

IGP takes notice of murder of two brothers

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inaam Ghani on Wednesday took notice of murder of two brothers in Kasur and sought a report of the incident from RPO Sheikhpura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inaam Ghani on Wednesday took notice of murder of two brothers in Kasur and sought a report of the incident from RPO Sheikhpura.

He directed the police concerned to arrest the accused at the earliest.

Related Topics

Murder Police Punjab Kasur From

Recent Stories

WAM Report: Why respect, equality, coexistence are ..

41 minutes ago

In the virtual presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Du ..

41 minutes ago

World faces &#039;pandemic of misinformation&#039; ..

41 minutes ago

Brexit trade deal possible within hours: EU source ..

1 minute ago

Russian opposition deputy handed suspended sentenc ..

2 minutes ago

Iraqi Army Says Eliminated Aide to Local IS 'Gover ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.