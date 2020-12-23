IGP Takes Notice Of Murder Of Two Brothers
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 09:54 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inaam Ghani on Wednesday took notice of murder of two brothers in Kasur and sought a report of the incident from RPO Sheikhpura.
He directed the police concerned to arrest the accused at the earliest.