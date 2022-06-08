UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Murder Of Two Women In Hafizabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2022 | 09:41 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan Wednesday took notice of killing of two women in firing incident over some domestic issue in Hafizabad.

The IG Punjab ordered to trace and arrest accused at the earliest.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed DPO Hafizabad to keep close contact with the affected family and said that no effort should be spared for providing justice to them. He said that the accused should be arrested and severely punished.

