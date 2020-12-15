UrduPoint.com
IGP Takes Notice Of Police Encounter

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:34 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday took notice of alleged police encounter in Liaqatabad area here.

He sought a report from Capital City Police Officer and directed to hold an impartial inquiry in this regard.

He said that stern action would be taken against those policemen found involved in this incident.

