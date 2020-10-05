UrduPoint.com
IGP Takes Notice Of Police Torture

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 09:14 PM

IGP takes notice of police torture

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Monday took notice of the death of a citizen due to alleged police torture in Okara

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Monday took notice of the death of a citizen due to alleged police torture in Okara.

The IGP sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sahiwaland said that stern action after the departmental inquiry would betaken against those policemen involved in the incident.

