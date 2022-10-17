UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Police Torture In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2022 | 10:01 PM

IGP takes notice of police torture in Sargodha

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar Monday took notice of the death of a young man due to alleged torture in police custody in Sargodha and sought a report from regional police officer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar Monday took notice of the death of a young man due to alleged torture in police custody in Sargodha and sought a report from regional police officer.

After initial investigation, the IGP suspended deputy superintendent of police Bhalwal for negligence while five police officials including station house officer Sadr Bhalwal were suspended and a case was registered.

The IGP directed district police officer Sargodha to keep in close touch with the victim's family and said that justice should be ensured to them immediately.

He said that abuse of authority was not acceptable in any case, adding that strict action was being taken against officials involved in such incidents.

Faisal Shahkar directed that further departmental action would be taken against the officials involved in the light of the inquiry report.

