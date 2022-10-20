UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Political Activist's Killing

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar, taking notice of murder of a local leader of a political party in Jhelum, Raja Rauf, has asked for a report on the incident from regional police officer (RPO) Rawalpindi.

The IGP directed DPO Jhelum to form special teams to arrest the accused.

He ordered the supervisory officers to keep close contact with the victim's family. The IGP said that the accused would be arrested and punished.

