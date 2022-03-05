UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Rajanpur Murders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2022 | 07:40 PM

IGP takes notice of Rajanpur murders

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of an incident in which two persons were killed in a firing incident in Rajanpur and sought a report from regional police officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of an incident in which two persons were killed in a firing incident in Rajanpur and sought a report from regional police officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan.

He ordered for taking strict legal action against the killers. Rao Sardar said that district police officer Rajanpur should keep close contact with the affected families and ensure justice to the families of the victims on priority basis.

Related Topics

Firing Police Punjab Dera Ghazi Khan Rajanpur From

Recent Stories

Ukraine delays evacuation of key port under Russia ..

Ukraine delays evacuation of key port under Russian siege

23 seconds ago
 Solar energy park providing jobs to locals in sout ..

Solar energy park providing jobs to locals in southern Punjab

25 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved at acto ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved at actor's death

26 seconds ago
 London Ukraine demo demands 'Stop Putin, stop the ..

London Ukraine demo demands 'Stop Putin, stop the war'

28 seconds ago
 Admin conducts 1623 raids to check profiteering; a ..

Admin conducts 1623 raids to check profiteering; arrest 20, seals six shops

30 seconds ago
 1.5kg ice drug, six stolen android sets recovered

1.5kg ice drug, six stolen android sets recovered

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>