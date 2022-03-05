IGP takes notice of Rajanpur murders

(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of an incident in which two persons were killed in a firing incident in Rajanpur and sought a report from regional police officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of an incident in which two persons were killed in a firing incident in Rajanpur and sought a report from regional police officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan.

He ordered for taking strict legal action against the killers. Rao Sardar said that district police officer Rajanpur should keep close contact with the affected families and ensure justice to the families of the victims on priority basis.