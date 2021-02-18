IGP takes notice of rape cum murder of woman

(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Thursday took notice of alleged rape and murder of a 25 years old woman and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Thursday took notice of alleged rape and murder of a 25 years old woman and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

The IGP directed to arrest the accused involved in this incident and said that stern legal action should be taken against the accused.

He said that provision of prompt justice should be ensured at any cost.