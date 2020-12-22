IGP takes notice of rape incident

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday took notice of alleged rape incident with a 14-year-old girl in Bahawalpur

The IGP sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur and said that accused involved in this incident should be arrested and stern action be taken against them.