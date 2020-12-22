UrduPoint.com
IGP Takes Notice Of Rape Incident

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 09:15 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday took notice of alleged rape incident with a 14-year-old girl in Bahawalpur.

The IGP sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur and said that accused involved in this incident should be arrested and stern action be taken against them.

