IGP Takes Notice Of Rape Incident In Raiwind

Tue 22nd September 2020 | 10:12 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday took notice of alleged rape incident of a women in Raiwind and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer.

The IGP directed to arrest the accused involved in rape incident and said that accused would be brought to justice.

More Stories From Pakistan

