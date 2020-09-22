IGP takes notice of rape incident in Raiwind

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday took notice of alleged rape incident of a women in Raiwind and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer.

The IGP directed to arrest the accused involved in rape incident and said that accused would be brought to justice.