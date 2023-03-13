Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of killing of three people by firing in Jhelum and directed RPO Rawalpindi for an incident report

The IG Punjab has issued orders to DPO Jhelum to form a special team for the quick arrest of the accused and take strict legal action. He said that no effort should be spared to ensure provision of justice to the deceased family.