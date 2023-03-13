UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Three People's Killing In Jhehlum

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of killing of three people by firing in Jhelum and directed RPO Rawalpindi for an incident report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of killing of three people by firing in Jhelum and directed RPO Rawalpindi for an incident report.

The IG Punjab has issued orders to DPO Jhelum to form a special team for the quick arrest of the accused and take strict legal action. He said that no effort should be spared to ensure provision of justice to the deceased family.

More Stories From Pakistan

