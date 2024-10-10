Open Menu

IGP Takes Notice Of Three People's Killing In Tandlianwala

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Punjab (IGP) Police Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident in Tandlianwala, Faisalabad, where three citizens were killed in a firing attack by accused while returning from a court hearing.

He has sought a detailed report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad.

He instructed City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad to thoroughly investigate all aspects of the incident and form a special team to expedite the arrest of the culprits.

He emphasized that the perpetrators should be apprehended swiftly and brought to justice, ensuring they receive appropriate legal punishment.

Furthermore, IG Punjab directed that justice be served to the families of the victims without delay. According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the deceased included Haq Nawaz, Maqsood, and a passerby named Waqar.

