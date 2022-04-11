IGP takes notice of three persons murder in Mandi Bahauddin

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of the murder of three persons in a firing incident on a car at Mandi Bahauddin and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of the murder of three persons in a firing incident on a car at Mandi Bahauddin and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala.

The IG Punjab directed the DPO Mandi Bahauddin to form special teams for the arrest of accused.

He directed that DPO Mandi Bahauddin should keep close contact with the families of victims and arrest the accused as soon as possible.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that provision of justice to the aggrieved should be ensuredon priority basis.