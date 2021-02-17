IGP Takes Notice Of Throwing Acid On Three Persons
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 10:59 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inaam Ghani has taken notice of the incident of throwing acid on three persons in Faisalabad.
He sought a report of the incident from RPO Faisalabad.
He ordered the police authorities to arrest the culprits involved in this crime as soon as possible.