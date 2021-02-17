IGP takes notice of throwing acid on three persons

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inaam Ghani has taken notice of the incident of throwing acid on three persons in Faisalabad

He sought a report of the incident from RPO Faisalabad.

He ordered the police authorities to arrest the culprits involved in this crime as soon as possible.