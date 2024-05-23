Open Menu

IGP Takes Notice Of Torture On Citizen In Gujranwala

Published May 23, 2024 | 08:13 PM

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the case of brutal torture on a citizen in the limits of Ahmad Nagar police station, Gujranwala and sought a report from the CPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the case of brutal torture on a citizen in the limits of Ahmad Nagar police station, Gujranwala and sought a report from the CPO.

The IG Punjab directed immediate arrest of the accused involved in inhuman treatment and torture.

He said that violence, abuse and harassment of citizens is the red line of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, so use all resources to immediate arrest the brutal suspects as soon as possible and ensure immediate delivery of justice to the victim.

CPO Gujranwala has formed police teams under the supervision of SP Civil Line to arrest the accused.

