IGP Takes Notice Of Torture On Columnist Ayaz Amir

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2022 | 12:30 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Friday took a notice of the torture incident on the senior journalist and columnist Ayaz Amir by unknown accused and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

He ordered to arrest the accused involved in the torture incident on Ayaz Amir and said that Safe Cities cameras should be used to identify and trace the accused.

He also directed the senior police officers to make a contact with columnist Ayaz Amir.

More Stories From Pakistan

