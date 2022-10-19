IGP takes notice of two deaths in firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Wednesday took notice of an incident of two persons' death in firing in Faisalabad.

He directed Faisalabad regional police officer (RPO) to submit a report on the incident.

He ordered the city police officer Faisalabad to form special teams to visit the crime scene and arrest the accused as soon as possible.