UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Two Deaths In Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2022 | 05:50 PM

IGP takes notice of two deaths in firing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Wednesday took notice of an incident of two persons' death in firing in Faisalabad.

He directed Faisalabad regional police officer (RPO) to submit a report on the incident.

He ordered the city police officer Faisalabad to form special teams to visit the crime scene and arrest the accused as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Firing Faisalabad Police Punjab Visit

Recent Stories

PM directs to expedite work on CPEC projects

PM directs to expedite work on CPEC projects

8 minutes ago
 NAB decides withdraw cases against Asif Ali Zardar ..

NAB decides withdraw cases against Asif Ali Zardari

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate ..

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate polio

5 hours ago
 China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehb ..

China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbab ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afgh ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afghanistan match

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.