Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar has taken notice of an incident of killing of two persons in firing near Faisalabad Sessions Court Bakshi Khana, and directed the regional police officer (RPO) Faisalabad to submit a report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar has taken notice of an incident of killing of two persons in firing near Faisalabad Sessions Court Bakshi Khana, and directed the regional police officer (RPO) Faisalabad to submit a report.

A police spokesman said that CPO Faisalabad immediately reached the scene of the incident and the police arrested the accused, who had alleged shot dead two persons.

The IGP directed the supervisory officers to keep in close touch with the families of the victims and said that justice should be ensured to the victim's family on priority basis.

According to preliminary investigation, the accused shooter was a policeman who killed two people by shooting to avenge the murder of his cousin.

Legal action is being taken against the accused.