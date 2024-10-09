Open Menu

IGP Takes Notice Of Two Persons' Killing

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2024 | 06:30 PM

IGP takes notice of two persons' killing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the killing of two persons in Mandi Bahauddin due to an old enmity and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala on the incident.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed DPO Mandi Bahauddin to form a special team for the swift arrest of the culprits.

He instructed that the culprits be apprehended quickly and brought to justice. He assured that strict punishments would be given to accused.

Dr. Usman Anwar further directed that justice for the victims' families be ensured on a priority basis. According to the Punjab Police Spokesperson, the suspects opened fire near Chot Dheer Road, killing two citizens, identified as Taimoor and Imran.

