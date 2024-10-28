IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwind

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the shooting incident in Raiwind, which resulted in deaths of two individuals from a cash van belonging to a private food company.

The IGP sought a report from the CCPO Lahore.

He instructed the DIG Operations Lahore to take all necessary measures for the arrest of the criminals involved in the incident, emphasising the need to apprehend them promptly and present them before the law. He stressed that ensuring justice for the victims' families should be a top priority.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the shooting claimed the lives of security guard Sadiq Jan and cashier Mansoor Ahmed, while the driver, Jameel Ahmed, was injured. The driver has been admitted to Jinnah Hospital while further investigation is underway, said spokesperson.