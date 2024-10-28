Open Menu

IGP Takes Notice Of Two Persons' Killing In Raiwind

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2024 | 10:07 PM

IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwind

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the shooting incident in Raiwind, which resulted in deaths of two individuals from a cash van belonging to a private food company

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the shooting incident in Raiwind, which resulted in deaths of two individuals from a cash van belonging to a private food company.

The IGP sought a report from the CCPO Lahore.

He instructed the DIG Operations Lahore to take all necessary measures for the arrest of the criminals involved in the incident, emphasising the need to apprehend them promptly and present them before the law. He stressed that ensuring justice for the victims' families should be a top priority.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the shooting claimed the lives of security guard Sadiq Jan and cashier Mansoor Ahmed, while the driver, Jameel Ahmed, was injured. The driver has been admitted to Jinnah Hospital while further investigation is underway, said spokesperson.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Raiwind Police Punjab Company Driver Van Criminals All From Top

Recent Stories

PTI founder availing all required facilities in ja ..

PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Musadiq

2 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

2 minutes ago
 EU envoy meets PA Speaker

EU envoy meets PA Speaker

7 minutes ago
 October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to ja ..

October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to jail on judicial remand

7 minutes ago
 KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno

KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno

7 minutes ago
 Lawyers can bring positive changes in society thro ..

Lawyers can bring positive changes in society through advocacy: Governor

7 minutes ago
Pak envoy lauds Pakistani exhibitors for high-qual ..

Pak envoy lauds Pakistani exhibitors for high-quality products at Beauty World M ..

7 minutes ago
 Harris, Trump and two contrasting 'first families'

Harris, Trump and two contrasting 'first families'

23 minutes ago
 Jam Kamal for unified effort to boost country's ex ..

Jam Kamal for unified effort to boost country's export sector

23 minutes ago
 Rizwan sets ICC Champions trophy, T20 WC in India ..

Rizwan sets ICC Champions trophy, T20 WC in India as targets as captain

31 minutes ago
 Dengue awareness rally held

Dengue awareness rally held

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan prepares for COP2024, calls for support t ..

Pakistan prepares for COP2024, calls for support to combat climate crisis

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan