IGP Takes Notice Of Two Sisters' Murder

Published May 28, 2022 | 08:12 PM

IGP takes notice of two sisters' murder

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of an incident in which two sisters have been killed by their brother on a domestic dispute in Nankana Sahib.

He ordered for submission of a report by regional police officer (RPO) Sheikhupura.

The IGP also ordered formation of a special team for early arrest of the accused. He said the accused would definitely be punished and justice would be provided to the bereaved family.

