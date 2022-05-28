IGP Takes Notice Of Two Sisters' Murder
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2022 | 08:08 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of an incident in which two sisters have been killed by their brother on a domestic dispute in Nankana Sahib.
He ordered for submission of a report by regional police officer (RPO) Sheikhupura.
The IGP also ordered formation of a special team for early arrest of the accused. He said the accused would definitely be punished and justice would be provided to the bereaved family.