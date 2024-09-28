(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has taken notice of murder of two women over a domestic dispute in Mohalla Sultanpura area of Sheikhupura.

He sought a report from the regional police officer (RPO) Sheikhupura. He directed the district police officer (DPO) Sheikhupura to ensure immediate arrest of the killers. He directed that the victims' families should be provided with swift justice.