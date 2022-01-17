IGP takes notice of violence against laborers in Sargodha

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Monday took notice of the incident of brutal violence against workers, their hair, beard and mustache were cut by the contractor and his associates in Sargodha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Monday took notice of the incident of brutal violence against workers, their hair, beard and mustache were cut by the contractor and his associates in Sargodha.

The IGP sought an incident report from RPO Sargodha. A team formed by DPO Sargodha had taken immediate action and arrested both the accused.

The IG Punjab, ordered arrest of remaining accused and directed that strict legal action be taken against all the accused.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said accused of violating human rights and abusing citizens did not deserve any leniency.