IGP takes notice of woman assault

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of an alleged gang-rape of a woman on Bedian Road Lahore and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

He directed the DIG Operations to immediately contact the victim and ensure that justice was provided to the victim on priority basis.

He said that immediate concrete steps should be taken to identify the accused. And the culprits must be traced and arrested at the earliest.