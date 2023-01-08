IGP takes notice of woman assault

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has taken notice of an incident of the alleged rape of a woman under the guise of job provision in Lahore, and sought report from the capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore.

He directed the police concerned to arrest the accused and take strict legal action against him. He said that the accused did not deserve any leniency. He said that justice should be ensured to the victim at the earliest.