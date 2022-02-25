(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Friday took notice of the killing of a woman by a Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) official in Sialkot and sought a report from regional police officer Gujranwala.

On the orders of the IGP, a case was registered against the accused and he was arrested. Legal and departmental action is also being taken against the official.