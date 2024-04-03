LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has taken notice of a viral video of a constable in a state of intoxication in Lahore.

According to the Lahore police spokesman, Constable Shahid has been suspended and arrested.

The spokesperson said the constable was arrested on the order of DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi against whom an FIR had been registered.

The spokesperson said the process of dismissal from the job had been started. DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi said that violation of discipline was not acceptable in any way.