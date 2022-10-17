UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice On Martyrdom Of Dolphin Force Constable

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2022 | 06:47 PM

Inspector General Police, Punjab Faisal Shahkar, taking notice of the martyrdom of a Dolphin Force constable by the firing of unknown persons in Defense-C area of Lahore, has sought a report from the CCPO Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police, Punjab Faisal Shahkar, taking notice of the martyrdom of a Dolphin Force constable by the firing of unknown persons in Defense-C area of Lahore, has sought a report from the CCPO Lahore.

The IGP ordered the formation of a special team for the arrest of culprits at the earliest and brought them to justice.

The IGP directed that the supervisory officers to keep in close touch with thefamily of martyred official and use all available resources for speedy dispensationof justice.

More Stories From Pakistan

