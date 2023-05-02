UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notices Of Finding Three Dead Bodies

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2023 | 10:29 PM





LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Tuesday took notice of the incident of finding three dead bodies from a house in Basti Maluk Multan and directed RPO Multan to submit incident report.

The IG Punjab ordered CPO Multan to constitute a special team to arrest the accused.

He emphasized upon investigating every aspect of the incident and arrest the accused as soon as possible.

The IG Punjab said that the supervisory officers should keep in close touch with the families of the victims and ensure immediate delivery of justice.

In addition, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar also took notice of the incident of firing on a van carrying cash of Toll Plaza at Wazirabad, in which three persons were killed.

He directed RPO Gujranwala to submit incident report and ordered CPO Gujranwala to form a team to arrest the accused.

He directed that the accused who looted the cash should be arrested and punished immediately.

