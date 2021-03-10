PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi on Wednesday took strong action of killing incident of a student in Peshawar and directed police to quickly arrest the involved police officials and ensure due punishment to them.

According to a press statement issued here, Peshawar police has arrested constable namely Saeed allegedly involved in the tragic incident and got his remand from the relevant court.

IGP KP also contacted the brother and uncle of the deceased on telephone and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the unfortunate incident.

IGP also prayed to Al-Mighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

KP Police chief also assured to the heirs of the deceased that no efforts would be spared in providing exemplary punishment to the accused involved in the unfortunate incident.