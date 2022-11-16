UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Strict Notice Of Police Target Killing In Lakki; Pays Visit To Crime Scene

Published November 16, 2022

IGP takes strict notice of police target killing in Lakki; pays visit to crime scene

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mauzam Jah Insari on Wednesday took strong notice of target killing of six police officials in district Lakki Marwat and paid an emergency visit to crime scene.

He paid tribute to bravery and dedication of martyred police officials and said that their sacrifices along with dedication to duty and bravery were an example for all police officials and officers to follow.

The police chief paid salute to sacrifices of martyred police officials and assured that the culprits behind the heinous crime would be brought to justice.

The sacrifices of the martyred would not go in vain, he asserted.

The IGP said that such cowardly act could not shake the resolve of KP police to wipe out extremism in all its forms and manifestations.

He directed concerned police officials to arrest the culprits behind the crime, adding that war against terrorism and extremism would continue till elimination of last terrorist.

