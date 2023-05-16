IGP takes strict notice of school van firing incident in Swat

The Inspector General of Police, Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, has expressed deep concern and taken immediate action regarding the recent firing incident on a school van in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The Inspector General of Police, Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, has expressed deep concern and taken immediate action regarding the recent firing incident on a school van in Swat.

The incident resulted in the unfortunate loss of one innocent girl's life, while six others sustained injuries.

Regional Police Officer Malakand, Nasir Mehmood Satti, accompanied by District Police Officer Swat, Shafiullah Gandapur, and Deputy Commissioner Swat, Irfanullah Wazir, visited the injured children at Saidu Sharif Hospital. RPO Malakand instructed the hospital administration to ensure that all necessary facilities and care are provided to the children undergoing treatment.

The police have apprehended the officer responsible for the firing along with the weapon used in the incident.

The Swat Police Spokesman announced that a Special Investigation Team has been formed to thoroughly investigate the case, and all demands for justice will be met.

The Inspector General of Police has assured the public that such acts of violence will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken to ensure the safety and security of the citizens, particularly students.