IGP telephones father of girl killed, assured to arrest culprits

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Thursday telephoned the father of an innocent girl who was kidnapped and burnt in Badaber area of Peshawar.

He assured the girl's father that culprits involved in this brutal killing would be arrested soon and brought to justice.

He expressed grief and sorrow over sad inhuman incident and condoled with the victim family. The IGP assured full cooperation to victim family and said Investigation would be carried scientifically to reach culprits.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of girl burnt incident and directed authorities concerned to arrest the culprits involved at the earliest.