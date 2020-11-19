IGP tells KP trainee cops Punjab Police using modern technology fully

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani told the under-training police officers from KP on Thursday that the Punjab Police were making full use of the modern technology to maintain rule of law in society, protect lives and properties of citizens and facilitate service delivery.

The KP police officers were on a study tour to the Central Police Office Lahore. The IGP said that for accountability of the officers, first the policy of retribution and then punishment was followed, while immediate action was ensured under zero tolerance against those responsible for corruption and abuse of power.

He said that steps were being taken under a comprehensive strategy to improve the quality of training of the force especially in the field of investigation while the training curriculum of the force had been upgraded with regard to public dealing and stress management.

The IGP said that formation of specialized forces such as CTD, SPU, Dolphin, PERU and Anti-Riots Force had significantly improved the rule of law in society, eradicated terrorism and crime while serving and protecting the citizens and in this regard steps were being taken to mobilise all resources.

The delegation of KP police officers from Pakistan Provincial Services academy Peshawar attending the 6th Junior Command Course included 26 trainee officers and two trainers.

Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar apprised the participants of the ongoing measures to improve modern policing, IT reforms and service delivery and said that due to best strategy and timely action of Punjab Police, There has been a significant reduction in incidents of terrorism, kidnapping for ransom and other crimes. He added that general policing and public service delivery projects have been set aside for the convenience of the people and more than four million citizens have taken advantage from police service centers in all districts of the province by availing 14 services including police character certificate, tenancy registration and driving license.

The IG Punjab also replied questions from the police officers on IT projects and other issues including the crime situation. The police officers in the delegation appreciated the IT projects of Punjab Police and termed them exemplary for other agencies as well.

DIG Training Dr Suleiman Sultan Rana and other officers were present on the occasion. At the end of the visit, commemorative souvenirs were also exchanged between the IG Punjab and the head of the delegation.