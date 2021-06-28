UrduPoint.com
IGP Thanks All Segments Of Society For Boosting Morale Of Islamabad Police

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 04:50 PM

IGP thanks all segments of society for boosting morale of Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has thanked all segments of society for boosting moral of Islamabad police after foiling dacoity attempt in sector G-11 resulting injuries to two cops.

According to details, thousands of messages were received appreciating Islamabad police over gallant attitude of its two cops who foiled a dacoity attempt in sector G-11 at the area of Ramana police station.

IGP thanked the Federal government, district administration, civil society organizations, traders' community and people from various sectors for inquiring health of policemen and appreciating Capital police over prompt action as well a brilliant performance.

IGP said that he is grateful to all hailing Islamabad police and expressing sentiments for its cops. He said that such attitude has boosted the moral of the force and it would continue efforts for protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

IGP has also awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates to the policemen during visit to them who stood firm against the robbers despite being injured. He said that Capital police will leave no stone unturned to safeguard citizens and secure the city.

