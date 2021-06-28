IGP thanks citizens for boosting morale of injured policemen

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP)Islamabad, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman Monday expressed his gratitude to the masses for encouraging police personnel who got injured after foiling a robbery bid in sector G-11/1, and arrested two suspects from the spot.

He said the way the representatives of Federal government, civil administration, members of civil society, business community and people from all schools of thought inquired after the health of injured policemen and appreciated them for their valour to counter the outlaws was commendable.

Such act of kindness demonstrated by the public not only boost the morale of 'Jawans' but give them a new spirit to perform their duties with diligently, said IGP.

"Islamabad Police is vigilant to protect the lives and property of the citizens, and its personnel are always ready to sacrifice their lives in the line of duty," he remarked.

The IGP paid tribute to the injured personnel and announced cash prizes as well as commendation certificates for their bravery.