UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Thanks Citizens For Boosting Morale Of Injured Policemen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 01:20 PM

IGP thanks citizens for boosting morale of injured policemen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP)Islamabad, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman Monday expressed his gratitude to the masses for encouraging police personnel who got injured after foiling a robbery bid in sector G-11/1, and arrested two suspects from the spot.

He said the way the representatives of Federal government, civil administration, members of civil society, business community and people from all schools of thought inquired after the health of injured policemen and appreciated them for their valour to counter the outlaws was commendable.

Such act of kindness demonstrated by the public not only boost the morale of 'Jawans' but give them a new spirit to perform their duties with diligently, said IGP.

"Islamabad Police is vigilant to protect the lives and property of the citizens, and its personnel are always ready to sacrifice their lives in the line of duty," he remarked.

The IGP paid tribute to the injured personnel and announced cash prizes as well as commendation certificates for their bravery.

Related Topics

Injured Islamabad Police Business Civil Society Robbery All From Government

Recent Stories

Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives Burun ..

55 minutes ago

Falaj Water Channel at Founder’s Memorial: Celeb ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 914 new cases of coronavirus, 20 ..

2 hours ago

PM to visit Naran and Kaghan to inaugurate various ..

2 hours ago

Another terrorist involved in Johar Town blast arr ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 181.03 million

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.