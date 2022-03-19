IGP to announce cash prizes for best performing personnel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus will announce cash prizes for policemen performing best in their respective divisions. The prizes will be given after evaluating performance of the employees working under various divisions units, police stations and sub-offices, said a news release on Saturday.

Some 2147 personnel of police stations including the Eagle Squad were included who performed duty at various places during visit of the Australian cricket team.

Similarly, over 700 personnel of Security Divisions and Special Branch, the employees engaged in 24-hour duty at the Police Facilitation Center and more than 500 from Counter Terrorism Department and Islamabad Safe City were incorporated for the purpose.

The IGP had already announced cash prizes for traffic police work force.

The purpose of such initiatives was to recognize the services of personnel as well as to boost morale of the force.