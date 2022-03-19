UrduPoint.com

IGP To Announce Cash Prizes For Best Performing Personnel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2022 | 07:34 PM

IGP to announce cash prizes for best performing personnel

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus will announce cash prizes for policemen performing best in their respective divisions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus will announce cash prizes for policemen performing best in their respective divisions. The prizes will be given after evaluating performance of the employees working under various divisions units, police stations and sub-offices, said a news release on Saturday.

Some 2147 personnel of police stations including the Eagle Squad were included who performed duty at various places during visit of the Australian cricket team.

Similarly, over 700 personnel of Security Divisions and Special Branch, the employees engaged in 24-hour duty at the Police Facilitation Center and more than 500 from Counter Terrorism Department and Islamabad Safe City were incorporated for the purpose.

The IGP had already announced cash prizes for traffic police work force.

The purpose of such initiatives was to recognize the services of personnel as well as to boost morale of the force.

Related Topics

Cricket Islamabad Police Visit Traffic Eagle From Best

Recent Stories

Minister inaugurates PHA's rainwater harvesting pr ..

Minister inaugurates PHA's rainwater harvesting project

54 seconds ago
 Four held for violating marriage laws, recovered s ..

Four held for violating marriage laws, recovered sophisticated weapons

56 seconds ago
 Tanzania bus and lorry collision kills at least 23 ..

Tanzania bus and lorry collision kills at least 23: presidency

2 minutes ago
 Police reviews security measures in Nadra mega cen ..

Police reviews security measures in Nadra mega center

2 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 1750 grams heroin, 2500 Xanax tablets ..

ANF recovers 1750 grams heroin, 2500 Xanax tablets; arrests six

2 minutes ago
 PM stresses need to ring-fense major cities for pr ..

PM stresses need to ring-fense major cities for protection of agriculture land

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>