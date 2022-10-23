IGP to visit Faisalabad on Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar is likely to visit here on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the police department said here on Sunday the IGP would have a meeting with the police officers of Faisalabad region to control crimes.

The IGP would also inaugurate safe city project prepared on self-help basis in PoliceLines, where he would also address the media and inform them about latest crimecontrol situation, he added.