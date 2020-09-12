IGP to visit PHCBA on Monday

Inspector General of Police (IGP) , Khyber Pakhtunkwa Sanaullah Abbasi will visit Peshawar High Court Bar Association on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) , Khyber Pakhtunkwa Sanaullah Abbasi will visit Peshawar High Court Bar Association on Monday.

According to a press release, the IGP will address lawyer community and followed by question/answer session.