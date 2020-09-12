IGP To Visit PHCBA On Monday
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 07:33 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) , Khyber Pakhtunkwa Sanaullah Abbasi will visit Peshawar High Court Bar Association on Monday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) , Khyber Pakhtunkwa Sanaullah Abbasi will visit Peshawar High Court Bar Association on Monday.
According to a press release, the IGP will address lawyer community and followed by question/answer session.