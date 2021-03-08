IGP transfers two police officer

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police Islamabad (IGP) Qazi Jamil-ur- Rehman on Monday issued transfer and posting orders of two police officers.

According to a notification, Muhammad Saleem has been transferred from Deputy Inspector General headquarters to Director General (Safe City), while Kamran Adil who was awaiting posting has been appointed as Deputy Inspector General headquarters.