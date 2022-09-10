UrduPoint.com

IGP Urges Newly Promoted SPs To Utilize Best Professional Capabilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2022 | 09:40 AM

IGP urges newly promoted SPs to utilize best professional capabilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Moazzam Jan Ansari has urged the newly promoted police officers of SP rank for utilization of their best professional capabilities to perform their duties in better manner.

He was presiding over a meeting of the newly promoted officers of police to BPS-18 (Superintendent of Police) SP Rank here in Central Police Office (CPO), sad a press release issued here on Saturday.

The newly promoted police officers are included Quaid Kamal, Mohammad Aleem Jan, Mohammad Arif, Mohammad Shafiq, Mohammad Arif, Sanaullah, Mukhtiar, Tahir Rehman, Mohammad Suleman, Tahir Iqbal, Kabir Mohammad, Qamar Hayat, Falak Niaz, Tajjamul Khan, Tariq Habib, Nisar Ahmad, Tariq Iqbal, Aslam Nawaz, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Iftikhar Shah, Noor Jamal, Syed Mukhtiar Shah, Nazir Ahmad, Saeed Akhtar, Mohammad Ishtiaq, Mohammad Maroof, Mohammad Ayaz, Mohammad Jameel Akhtar, Abdul Hayee, Syed Inayat Ali Shah, Niaz Mohammad, Hameedullah, Sajjad Ahmad, Shah Hassan, Nazir Khan, Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, Muzamil Shah, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shaukat Ali, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Khalid, Zia Hassan, Saifullah, Sohail Afzal, Mir Faraz and Mohammad Asif.

Besides, Additional IGP (Investigation), Operations, DIG Special Branch and AIG Establishment, other senior police authorities also attended the meeting.

The provincial police chief said that the rank of SP is of higher importance in police career and demanding the sense of responsibilities from the newly promoted officers to perform their duties with full utilization of their professional capabilities.

The IGP on this occasion expressed full confidence in the intelligence and professional capabilities, saying the promoted officers have utilized their capabilities during posting on different posts in the province and have set a new precedent of best policing.

He said that people have pinned high expectations from police officers in the redressal of their complaints and hardships and urged them to devote their lives for the service of the nation and country to address the problems of the people. He also urged them to make hard work and honesty as their habits and never do injustice with anyone.

The police chief said that individuals come and go, but institutions remain intact and said that whoever he met has made the supremacy of law and strengthening of institutions as their motto during their service and have earned remarkable status in the history.

Moazzam Jah Ansari said that he has full confidence in the capability of all officers of the police force and expressed their hope that they will utilize their capabilities in combating challenges ahead in better manner and will come upto the expectations of the general public.

He congratulated the newly promoted BPS-18 SPs and expressed good wishes for their further professional success and achievements.

