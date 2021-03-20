IGP urges police staff to demonstrate positive attitude towards complainants

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman has directed the police station staff to demonstrate positive attitude towards complainants for improving police culture in the Federal capital.

Negative behavior and unprofessional dealing with the applicants may tarnish the repute of police force, he said during his visit at Kohsar Police Station on Saturday.

The IGP during his visit checked record of first information report (FIR), front desk facilities and hygenic conditions at the station.

He was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer and Superintendent of Police (SP) city zone Umer Khan.

Rehman also made an interaction with the visitors and inquired about the staff behavior and their complaints.

He directed to expedite the investigation process of pending cases to provide early relief to the plaintiff.

'Delay in registration of FIR will not be tolerated, ' the IGP remarked.

He stressed the need to launch an effective awareness drive to eradicate drugs and social crimes in the society.

Rehman asked the personnel to ensure all out efforts to maintain good liaison with the public.