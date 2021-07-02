IGP urges Ulama to play role in promotion of peace, brotherhood

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari has said that huge responsibility rests on the shoulders of Ulama (clerics) for promoting peace, tranquility and brotherhood in the society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari has said that huge responsibility rests on the shoulders of Ulama (clerics) for promoting peace, tranquility and brotherhood in the society.

He urged them to come forward and play their indispensable role for putting an effective halt to the nefarious designs of unscrupulous elements.

He was talking to a 15-member delegation of Ulama Council from Madrassa Haqqania Akora Khattak led by Maulana Yusuf Shah that called on him at his office here on Friday.

The IGP pointed out that the Ulama have played a pivotal role in Pakistan movement as well as in the solidarity of the country. He added that islam is the religion of peace and tranquility and huge responsibility rests on the shoulders of Ulama to reform the misguided people.

The IGP asserted that spreading hate and violence is an unwanted act and urged the Ulama to come forward and foil such attempts with the active support of the public.

The IGP urged the Ulama to sensitize the people and propagate religious harmony and Ittehad Bain ul Muslimeen in their sermons.

The members of the delegation informed the IGP that whenever their services were required by the country, they came forward and played their role in maintaining peace and promoting brotherhood.

They vowed that all conspiracies would be effectively foiled through collective efforts.

They assured all possible help and support to the police against miscreants and anti-social elements.

On this occasion Dua was offered for solidarity and integrity of the country and foiling nefarious designs of the miscreants.

The members of the delegation were Mufti Zafar Zaman Haqqani, Maulana Abdul Haseeb Haqqani, Maulna Sahib Hussain Muhtamim, Naveed Ahmad, Sarkani, Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Maulana Bin Umar Abdul Aziz and Maulana Miraj-ud-Din Sarkai.

Additional IGP Operations and Director Research Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police were also present in the meeting.