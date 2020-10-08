UrduPoint.com
IGP Urges Young ASPs To Help Change Thana Culture

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

IGP urges young ASPs to help change thana culture

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani called upon young assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) to adopt modern policing methods to change thana culture in the province.

Addressing a group of the ASPs at Central Police Office here on Thursday, he said that citizens have high expectations of the young officers.

The delegation included ASPs whose services have been handed over to the Punjab government by the centre.

The young police officers thanked the IG Punjab and said that they would remain active for protection and service of the citizens as per the vision and policy guideline of the IG Punjab and would spare no effort to solve their problems.

DIG Headquarters Punjab Syed Khurram Ali was also present.

